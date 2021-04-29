Abia Police accuses 'common criminals' of attack on Nkporo formation | Ripples Nigeria

The Abia State Police Command has disclosed that “common criminals” were responsible for Wednesday’s attack on Nkporo Police Station, in Ohafia Local Government Area.

It further stated that they were repelled from achieving their mission.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday in Umuahia by the Abia Police Command spokesman, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna.

Contrary to reports in some sections of the media, the station was not razed, Ogbonna clarified.

He further said the criminals suspected to be hibernating around the station, took advantage of the morning rainfall and attempted an attack on the station but were repelled.

”They threw an explosive at the charge room which caused damage to the counter, chairs and benches therein.

“They burnt one unserviceable police motorcycle outside, broke the windshield of the patrol van and stole two exhibit motorcycles and nobody was injured,’’ he added.

Ogbonnaya further stated that efforts were in progress to track the suspects.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that a similar attack was carried out on Uzuakoli Police Station in Bende Local Government Area on April 10, by yet to be identified hoodlums.

