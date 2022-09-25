Abuja big boy, John Lyon, whose brother, David, almost became Bayelsa governor, arrested for kidnapping

A so-called Abuja-based big boy, John Lyon, whose elder brother, David Lyon almost became governor of Bayelsa State in 2019, has been arrested by the police for allegedly belonging to a kidnap syndicate responsible for several high profile abductions and robbery in the state and other parts of the Niger Delta.

David Lyon was former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 Bayelsa gubernatorial election. He was declared winner of the election, but a day to his swearing-in as governor, his election was invalidated by the Supreme Court which ruled that his running mate, Degi Eremienyo Wangagra submitted a fake certificate to INEC. The apex court ordered that Douye Diri of PDP who came second in the election be issued a certificate of return and sworn in as governor.

Before his arrest and exposure as a suspected kidnap and armed robbery kingpin on Saturday, John Lyon was popular for flaunting loads of money on social media and encouraging his followers to “hustle”, as well as giving motivational talks to Nigerian youths on the need to work hard.

He also posted pictures of himself with police officers as his bodyguards during an APC function and during a church programme where he is seen singing and praising God.

He also used an interior business in Abuja as Ajia source of wealth while doling out millions to singers and actresses.

But his cover was said to have blown when he was traced and nabbed by a crack police squad in Abuja on Saturday.

In viral videos after his arrest, David Lyon, handcuffed and only in boxers, is seen kneeling on the floor, weeping profusely and begging for mercy, claiming that his wife had just been delivered of a baby.

While being questioned, he confessed to being a kidnapper but said he only kidnapped two people.

However, a man in the video who claimed to be one of David Lyon’s victims, contradicted him and insisted that he had kidnapped more than two people.

The man went on to narrate how David Lyons’s gang kidnapped him and threatened to kill him if he did not part with a hefty ransom.

