Police intercepts ammunition, arrests 3 suspects in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have intercepted a large cache of ammunition hidden in two buses and arrested three persons in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday, said the ammunition was intercepted by operatives at Poromope Estate, along Ijede Road in the Ikorodu area of the state.

He added that the operatives also discovered three dismantled motorcycles and some personal effects in the buses.

Hundeyin said: “Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects, Tukur Abdullah (35), Muazu Telim (50) and Dahiru Idris (36) were on their way to Katsina State with the ammunition.

“The suspects, the exhibits and the vehicles have been transferred to the Lagos State Command Headquarters, Ikeja, for further investigations.”

