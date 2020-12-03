Abuja Human Rights Panel retrieves land documents seized by police

Gabriel Ofoma is now a happy man after the Independent Investigative Panel on allegations of Human Rights Violations by the defunct SARS and other units of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) handed title land documents in relation to a parcel of land in Abuja which was seized from him by the police.

The documents were handed over to Ofoma on Thursday after the 11-man panel, led by Justice Suleiman Galadima (rtd) ordered that the land documents seized by the police be returned to him.

Justice Galadima said “there is an end to every litigation, and the matter has been put to an end and no more,” and commended the police for complying with the panel’s directive to return the land document.

Ofoma, had in a petition to the panel, said he submitted the land documents- a certificate of occupancy in respect of Plot 104 Lugbe, Abuja, to court in ration to a criminal trial which ended with the death of the defendant.

He said he had returned to the court to retrieve the land documents when some policemen, led by Inspector Iliya Dangsedi, accosted him at the premises of Chief Magistrate Court Wuse Zone 6, Abuja, and forced him to hand the document to them.

Based on Ofoma’s complaint, the panel on November 6 this year, ordered the police to produce the title land documents before it.

After the ruling by Justice Galadima today, an elated Ofoma, on receiving the land documents, expressed delight and thanked the panel for its efforts at ensuring the document was returned to him.

