Abysmal! How Nigerian governors ranked in December 2020

Ripples Nigeria, once again, as it has always done on a monthly basis, reviews the performance of state governors in Nigeria for the month of December, 2020.

The editorial team of this online newspaper uses policy initiatives and executed programmes of state chief executives in the country to see how governance at the second-tier of government impacts on the lives and wellbeing of Nigerians in the course of the month under review.

We note, while carrying out this assignment, that governance, especially in our part of the world with its peculiarities, is no child’s play; but we are also guided by the fact that Nigeria is blessed with enough human and material resources that can be used to bring succour to citizens and residents alike.

We equally note that the many challenges facing Nigerians in different states in the country are enough motivation for anyone saddled with the responsibility of providing governance to seek for ways of mitigating these challenges for the good of all.

The Ripples Nigeria ‘Ranking Nigerian Governors’ has since its inception in August, 2019, had cause to commend some state governors who showed capacity, while also outing others whom we believed performed below expectations during particular months reviewed.

In the month of October, 2020, in the Ranking Nigerian Governors publication titled ‘Not Outstanding: How Nigerian Governors Ranked in October, 2020’, we noted that the month, then under review, was dominated by lackluster showing by the governors, with virtually no impressive policy initiative or programme to their names.

For the month of November, 2020, it was the same story, as we sadly reported that the lackluster pattern reported in the October report, persisted, with hardly anything outstanding to report.

It is, however, sad and unfortunate that the lacklustre performance of state governors as reported in October and November 2020 continued in the last month of 2020, December.

We note with grave concern that hardly anything has changed with the insecurity permeating the length and breadth of the Nigerian nation, but instead, things are arguably getting worse, with citizens living in fear daily from the activities of criminal elements in the society.

Insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, cult clashes and rape seem to have become the new normal all over the country, with no state or geopolitical zone exempted or spared by the murderous elements holding Nigerians to ransom.

In the midst of all these maladies, Nigerian governors, as noted in the November review, have remained more like onlookers while their citizens groan in fear and pains occasioned by insecurity and daily threats to their existence.

Similarly, on the economic front, Nigerians continue to groan under excruciating economic conditions while their leaders continue with their notorious profligate lifestyles to the chagrin of the led.

We note disturbingly that state governors, who many Nigerians look forward to for succour from these troubling economic woes, have so far generally not been able to come up with actionable policies that can sooth the economic pains citizens are experiencing.

In other climes, governments come up with shock absorbers for citizens to be able to cope during economic crises such as Nigerians are witnessing, but painfully, Nigerians are left to weather the storm on their own.

We concur that Nigerian governors appear to have abandoned their citizens who daily contend with two hydra-headed evils-insecurity and excruciating economic woes-while they carry on ‘business as usual’.

We equally believe these state executives have abandoned their oaths of office and primary responsibilities of securing lives and property and using governance for the good of all!

In conclusion, we say without any equivocation that in the month of December, 2020, no Nigerian governor had anything worth considering outstanding to his name.

