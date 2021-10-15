News
Actor Chiwetalu Agu speaks after release from DSS custody, says Nigeria has nothing to offer Igbos
Veteran Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu opined in a recent interview that the Nigerian government has nothing to offer to the people of south east extraction.
The actor who was recently released from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) granted an interview to Broadway TV, advocating for the various tribes of Nigeria to stand as independent nations respectively.
Speaking on his support for Biafra, the veteran thespian said “the earlier Igbos left Nigeria, the better”.
The actor further revealed that he was not in any way brutalized by the army when he was arrested one week ago.
Giving details about his arrest, he stated that his regalia did not in any way translate to him soliciting support for the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern security network (ESN).
Chiwetalu Agu maintained that his regalia stood for the rising sun which meant that people would rise from their former state to something better.
Watch Chiwetal Agu speak below.
