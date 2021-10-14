Actress Dorcas Fapson urges followers never to unveil partners on social media

Nollywood actress, Dorcas Fapson has urged her followers to desist from flaunting their significant other on social media.

According to the actress, most relationships take a nosedive once they are unravelled on social media. Taking hints from the previous months, the ‘Shuga Naija’ actress stated that the ‘internet is where most relationships sink’.

Recall singer Omah Lay’s relationship with a young lady identified as Gloria ended barely 24 hours after their romance was made public. Also, controversial actress, Tonto Dikeh’s affair with Nigerian politician, Prince Kpokpogri quickly went sour barely two months after they announced their affair on social media.

Fapson stated she has taken pivotal lessons from the various devastating narratives; therefore, she wants her relationship life to be surreptitious.



