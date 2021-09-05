Entertainment
Prince Kpokpogri confirms breakup with Tonto Dikeh, says she cheated on him
Nigerian political activist, Prince Kpokpogri has disclosed certain skeletons about his relationship with Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh.
In a series of revelations published on his Instagram stories during the early hours of Sunday, Kpokpogri stated that his relationship with the actress was a ‘living hell’.
Kpokpogri’s statement is coming several days after Ripples Nigeria confirmed that the Nigerian politician and his partner, Tonto Dikeh have unfollowed each other on the social media platform, Instagram.
READ ALSO: Tonto Dikeh, Kpokpogri unfollow each other on social media amid cheating scandal
The couple have been together for barely three months.
In his Instagram publication, Kpokpogri addressed the issue of the leaked conversation that surfaced on social media a couple of weeks ago. He specifically mentioned in his IG stories that social media users trolling him should come with profound evidence against him that he cheated on the actress.
The Nigerian politician also insinuated that he is a victim of blackmail.
Further, Kpokpogri claimed there is plot to pull down men and the “recent revelation reveals we all need to be wary of Helen of Troy as it is glaring who had an ulterior motive all along”.
In the concluding part of his statement, Kpokpogri alleged that Tonto Dikeh cheated right from the start of their relationship, begged for a second chance and threatened to kill herself if he didn’t forgive her.
Read his full statement below.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...