Prince Kpokpogri confirms breakup with Tonto Dikeh, says she cheated on him

Nigerian political activist, Prince Kpokpogri has disclosed certain skeletons about his relationship with Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh.

In a series of revelations published on his Instagram stories during the early hours of Sunday, Kpokpogri stated that his relationship with the actress was a ‘living hell’.

Kpokpogri’s statement is coming several days after Ripples Nigeria confirmed that the Nigerian politician and his partner, Tonto Dikeh have unfollowed each other on the social media platform, Instagram.

READ ALSO: Tonto Dikeh, Kpokpogri unfollow each other on social media amid cheating scandal

The couple have been together for barely three months.

In his Instagram publication, Kpokpogri addressed the issue of the leaked conversation that surfaced on social media a couple of weeks ago. He specifically mentioned in his IG stories that social media users trolling him should come with profound evidence against him that he cheated on the actress.

The Nigerian politician also insinuated that he is a victim of blackmail.

Further, Kpokpogri claimed there is plot to pull down men and the “recent revelation reveals we all need to be wary of Helen of Troy as it is glaring who had an ulterior motive all along”.

In the concluding part of his statement, Kpokpogri alleged that Tonto Dikeh cheated right from the start of their relationship, begged for a second chance and threatened to kill herself if he didn’t forgive her.

Read his full statement below.

Join the conversation

Opinions