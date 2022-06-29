Actress Funke Akindele nominated for Lagos PDP dep governorship position

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has shortlisted five nominees as potential running mate of the party’s governorship candidate, Alhaji Abdulaziz Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor.

Nollywood actress, Olufunke Akindele popularly known as Jenifa appeared among the shortlisted names.

Others nominees included in the list were former governorship aspirant, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour; former Senatorial candidate for Lagos East, Yeye Shobajo, another governorship aspirant, David Kolawole Vaughan known as DAKOVA, and Engr. Teslim Balogun.

This is coming several days after a photo of Jandor and Akindele had gone viral last Friday, with Jandor purported to have chosen the Nollywood actress as the deputy governorship candidate.

However, it was gathered that the actress was only nominated as a potential running mate while the decision on who will run with the governorship candidate was yet to be determined.

Meanwhile, Funke Akindele’s colleague, Tonto Dikeh has been selected as a running mate to Tonte Ibraye, the governorship candidate of the Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers State for the 2023 elections.

