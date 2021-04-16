 Actress Halima Abubakar threatens to expose person behind burnt skin | Ripples Nigeria
Actress Halima Abubakar threatens to expose person behind burnt skin

2 hours ago

Actress Halima Abubakar, counsels on ways to handle suicidal thoughts

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, has threatened to expose the actress who burnt her skin seven years ago.

The actress disclosed this on her Instagram page on Friday while reacting to remarks on her skin by some online bullies.

She wrote: “I’m going to post pictures from my domestic accident on my hands, laps, and feet. Everything is not bleaching. And if it is, common I can clean it off.

“Is seven years now, you can’t shame me. An actress like me burnt them. You can’t shame me but you can see I kept her secret and cut her off. So I do not bother about the knuckles joke. It is stale. Old joke.”

Abubakar is one of the most talented actresses in the Nigerian movie industry.

She made her Nollywood debut in 2001 when she appeared in the movie, Rejected.

The actress has since appeared in several other movie productions.

