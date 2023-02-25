Actress, Kate Henshaw, laments inability to vote, as BVAS fails to recognize her (Video)

Kate Henshaw, a Nollywood actress, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of preventing her and 20 other voters in her polling unit from casting their votes in the ongoing election.

Taking to microblogging platform Twitter to give an update about how the election was going, the veteran lamented that she had not been able to cast her vote because the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) (an electronic device designed to read Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and authenticate voters) showed she is not registered.

This is the plan of @inecnigeria @ineclagos to disenfranchise myself and over 20 Nigerians here in this polling unit!!

This is totally unfair! pic.twitter.com/v99a5kABJy — Kate Henshaw (@HenshawKate) February 25, 2023

Henshaw further disclosed that she found her name on the register on the wall and on INEC register however, she can’t vote.

She called on the person in charge of INEC in Lagos to find a quick solution to the problem.

READ ALSO:Kate Henshaw claims hospital rejected her cleaner who was stabbed

While noting that she won’t take things easy with INEC because they are playing with her destiny, she called on international media bodies like Cable Network News (CNN), and British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) to note what was happening.

Her words: “You people are playing with my destiny. INEC eh! I registered, I transferred my card, i picked up my PVC now your BVAS is saying I’m not registered. But I have seen my name on the register on the wall and in your website.

“What are you guys doing? Its like you people want problem with me. INEC, CNN, BBC anybody watching this election from outside the country, INEC is playing games.

“its not just me, there are so many people who have not been found on the BVAS. Please whomever is in charge of INEC Lagos, You need to come and sought it out here”.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now