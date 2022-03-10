Actress Mary Njoku addresses trolls who age-shame her, others

Nollywood actress Mary Remmy Njoku has addressed trolls who are fond of making jest of older people.

The actress in her Instagram post stated that there is nothing wrong with growing or getting old.

Mary stated that aging is inevitable and also told ‘age-shamers’ to stop doing such if they don’t want the angel of death to grant their wish of not getting old.

READ ALSO: Actress Toyin Abraham drags Lagos govt over murder of BRT passenger, Bamise

The Nollywood actress and businesswoman also admonished such people that if they feel getting old is an ugly thing, then they should try dying young.

Her post on Instagram reads:

Stop AGE-SHAMING people if you don’t want the angel of de4th to grant your personal wish of not getting old!!!

Aging is inevitable! Embrace it!!

Good morning.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now