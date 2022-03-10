Dancer Korra Obidi’s husband announces he is filing for divorce 2 weeks after welcoming son

Dr. Justin Dean has revealed that he is “divorcing” popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi.

The medical practitioner is making the announcement barely two weeks after he welcomed his second child with the Nigerian dancer.

The announcement has come as a surprise as both Dean and Obidi still have their family pictures on their respective Instagram pages.

Making the announcement, he wrote: “Korra Obidi and I are getting a divorce. It’s over! I won’t be treated this way longer. I did my absolute best to make it work.”

He added in the caption: “I didn’t want this. I did my best. My heart broken.

“I supported her. I loved her. I don’t deserve the way I was treated.”

READ ALSO: Dancer, Kaffy, explains why she’s thankful her marriage failed

Nigerians on social media have since taken to the comment section of Dr. Justin Dean to express their shock.

Dean reiterated in another post that he is not joking. He wrote “no joke”.

Korra and Dr. Dean met via the dating platform, Tinder, they tied the knot in Delta State in 2019.

Korra Obidi, a multi-talented entertainment polymath gained mainstream success via the social media platform, Instagram in the late 2010s.

She is a mother of two and one of the most influential dancers on social media.

