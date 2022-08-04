Entertainment
Actress, Mary Njoku, shares controversial view about paternity fraud, DNA test
Nigerian actress and businesswoman, Mary Njoku has stated in an Instagram post that a man cannot conclude that his wife is unfaithful just because he found out their child isn’t truly his.
She shared the opinion on her Instagram page on Wednesday night.
Mary opined that men should also conduct a DNA test to ensure that the child in question also belongs to the woman.
Read also: Actress Mary Njoku says ‘Nigeria is safe haven for quack doctors’
According to the ROK TV chair personnel, strange things are happening now.
Her caption to the post reads, “If the child isn’t yours, he/she might not be hers too. There is a possibility.”
Read her opinion below.
“Dear men,
You cannot conclude your wife is unfaithful because the child isn’t yours.”
She continued, “Pls, do another DNA test to check if the child is hers. Strange things are happening everywhere.”
