Actress, Mary Njoku, shares controversial view about paternity fraud, DNA test

Nigerian actress and businesswoman, Mary Njoku has stated in an Instagram post that a man cannot conclude that his wife is unfaithful just because he found out their child isn’t truly his.

She shared the opinion on her Instagram page on Wednesday night.

Mary opined that men should also conduct a DNA test to ensure that the child in question also belongs to the woman.

According to the ROK TV chair personnel, strange things are happening now.

Her caption to the post reads, “If the child isn’t yours, he/she might not be hers too. There is a possibility.”

“Dear men,

You cannot conclude your wife is unfaithful because the child isn’t yours.”

She continued, “Pls, do another DNA test to check if the child is hers. Strange things are happening everywhere.”

