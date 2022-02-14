Actress Oma Nnadi slams parents who take 1-yr-old kids to school

Nollywood actress, Oma Nnadi has stated on her Instagram stories that it is not ideal for parents to admit their 1-year-old kids into school.

She mentioned that it was pointless for 1-year-old babies to go to school and the reason behind it should be questioned.

She made this known following reports of a 19-month-old baby in Delta state that died after he was flogged mercilessly by his teacher.

The actress wrote:

“Online Lecturers , online teachers , food is served . One year old to school ? Call it whatever , daycare, kindergarten, crèche or whatever , you call it .. one year old???? Hmmmmm”

