ADAMAWA: Gov Fintiri imposes curfew on 2 LGAs over lingering violence

The Adamawa State government has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew order on two local governments in the state following renewed violence.

This was confirmed in a statement on Thursday by the Press Secretary to Governor Fintiri, Mr. Humwashi Wonosikou, who revealed that the curfew was imposed on the entire Guyuk Local Government Area and Lafiya town in Lamurde Local Government Area.

The statement noted that Governor Fintiri was saddened by the breach of peace in the state following the violence that erupted in some communities and the attendant tension caused by the renewed unrest.

It also informed that the imposition of the curfew on the affected areas will run from 6:00pm to 6:00am with immediate effect.

The statement quoted the governor as saying, “I’m worried that the warring communities have refused to sheath their swords despite the government’s peace-building initiative.”

It said the governor warned those sponsoring violence to have a rethink and allow peace to reign in the areas.

“Government requires residents to abide by this directive until further notice, to restore normalcy to the areas,” the statement said.

This came about a month after the Vice Chairman of Shelleng Local Government Area, Adamawa State, Kama Bakta, was abducted by unknown gunmen.

Reports indicated that a number of suspected kidnappers armed with guns, stormed the residence in Bakta.

Spokesman, Adamawa Police Command, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, confirmed the incident, saying police and local hunters have been deployed to track down the culprits and rescue the victim.

