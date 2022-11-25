Adeleke vows to sack 30 new Perm Secs appointed by Oyetola three days to end of tenure

Incoming Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has vowed to terminate the appointment of 30 new Permanent Secretaries appointed by outgoing Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, when he assumes office on Monday.

Oyetola on Thursday, had approved the appointment of the 30 senior civil servants as Permanent Secretaries while Adeleke is due to be inaugurated as the State Governor on Sunday, November 27.

But in a swift reaction to the appointments, Adeleke, in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, said any of the appointees that concedes to the appointment will be sacked by Monday.

“Any Coordinating Director who accepts a Permanent Secretary appointment from outgoing Governor Gboyega Oyetola will exit the service from November 28th, Osun State Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke has warned,” the statement said.

“The Governor-elect affirmed that taking such appointments at this last minute indicated the readiness of those directors to exit the state service.

”We want to put on records that those who accept the appointments should be ready to leave the service whether or not their service tenure has reached statutory age. The occupants will be treated as political appointees who will automatically follow the outgoing Governor out of public service from November 28.

“At the same time, those who still want to remain in service of Osun state government should decline the Greek gift from the outgoing Governor. We affirm that no waiver will be entertained in sacking from office any kangaroo permanent secretary.”

