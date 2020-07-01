Afe Babalola calls for castration of rapists

The Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Aare Afe Babalola, on Wednesday charged government at all levels to amend laws on rape to include outright castration of offenders.

In a statement issued by the Head of Corporate Affairs of the institution, Tunde Olofintila, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria said the present arrangement in which culprits were jailed for rape and other acts of sexual violence was not a severe deterrent for criminals.

Babalola said the society could not afford to fold its arms and watch the situation to continue unchecked.

He also urged the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on rape in the country.

He said: “Castrating perpetrators of rape cannot be said to be too much bearing in mind the physical, psychological and emotional pains they inflict on their victims and families.

“The prevalence of rape cases is not only alarming but worrisome. It is worrisome in the sense that it is inconceivable that a male could forcibly rape someone and goes further to kill her.

“Society would recover from the scourge of rape through constant vigilance, observance of the religious tenet of being our brothers’ (and sisters’) keepers, provision of employment and avoidance of drug as well as a timely end of the ravaging COVID-19.”

