Again, NECO reschedules examination for three papers

For the second time in one week, the National Examinations Council (NECO) on Wednesday rescheduled the examination of three subjects due to what it termed circumstances beyond its control.

The examinations were initially fixed for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

NECO had last week postponed the Computer Paper 1 test till next month.

The council’s Head of Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani, who disclosed this in a statement, said the affected papers would now be scheduled for November 17, 18, and 19.

He added that the timetable for the papers would be released to the public later.

Sani said: “This is to inform the general public and especially candidates that NECO has been constrained by circumstances beyond its control, to reschedule the papers meant for Thursday, October 22, 2020, Friday, October 23, 2020, and Saturday, October 24, 2020.

“The affected papers are now scheduled for November 17, 18, and 19, 2020. The examination time table for these papers will be made available subsequently.

“These changes were due to the security challenges, which led to the imposition of curfew and closure of schools by some state governments in order to safeguard lives and properties. In the circumstances, it has become difficult for the council to move examination materials across the country.

“The council prays that the examinations will continue on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, all things being equal, with the papers as originally scheduled in the examination time table. Any inconvenience caused is highly regretted.”

