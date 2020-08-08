Ajimobi was a bridge-builder in APC —Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday described the death of former Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi as a major loss to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Nigeria.

Osinbajo stated this during a condolence visit to the late Ajimobi’s family at their Oluyole, Ibadan, residence.

The ex-governor died in Lagos on June 25.

Osinbajo was accompanied on the trip to late Ajimobi’s house by his wife, Dolapo, and the Oyo State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Rauf Olaniyan.

The vice-president said the late Ajimobi, whom he regarded as a very dear older brother, was a major bridge builder in the APC.

He said: “Ajimobi was someone who we all considered one of those who can mediate practically in any dispute, situation and who can bring not just humour but also the right direction in many situations that we experience as a party and as people.

“So, his loss is a very significant one for our party. For us, it is a major loss.”

Osinbajo also described the ex-governor’s death as unfortunate, adding that it came at a time of party and nation-building.

He said the deceased would have been critical in the building process, adding that his memory and achievements would continue to endure.

“That spirit of compromise, that spirit of brotherhood, his spirit of wanting everyone to work together is one that remained with us.

“And we are proud and pleased that at least, we have that. And that will be a guide, that will be a direction for us as we go forward in the years to come,” the vice president added.

