Akeredolu demands Emefiele’s resignation over 2023 presidential bid

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Friday demanded the immediate resignation of the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, over involvement in politics.

Akeredolu made the call in a statement following Emefiele’s decision to purchase the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential forms.

The CBN governor had earlier on Friday picked up the APC nomination and expression of interest forms to signify his interest in the 2023 presidential race.

He had previously denied his interest in vying for the presidency.

In the statement, the Ondo State governor, noted that Emefiele’s presidential ambition portends great danger to Nigeria’s fragile economy.

Akeredolu said: “The latest news confirms that the CBN Governor may indeed be interested in immersing himself in the murky waters of politics like any other Nigerian with partisan interests.

“This act, if unchecked, timeously, portends great danger to the fragile economy of the country.

“Rumours had been rife on the subterranean partisan activities linked to him through these shadowy characters in the recent weeks.

“Pictures of branded vehicles, ostensibly purchased for electioneering campaigns, were also posted on social media. The audacious moves by those who claimed to be supporting this interest have been unsettling.

“This latest news confirms that the Governor may indeed be interested in immersing himself in the murky waters of politics like any other Nigerian with partisan interests.

“It is incontrovertible that Mr. Emefiele enjoys a constitutionally protected right to belong to any group or association and participate fully, just as any Nigerian.

“It is, however, difficult to imagine that a person who occupies the exalted and sensitive office of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria will be this brazen in actualizing his ambition.

“There is no gain asserting the obvious. The combined effect of the Public Service Rules, CBN Act and the 1999 Constitution, as amended, exposes not only the oddity inherent in this brash exercise of presumed right to associate.

“It also confirms the illegality of the act should he proceed to submit the forms while occupying the seat as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“Consequently, we admonish Mr Emefiele to leave the office, immediately, for him to pursue his interest. He cannot combine partisan politics with the very delicate assignment of his office.

“Should he refuse to quit, it becomes incumbent on the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to remove him forthwith. This is a joke taken too far.”

