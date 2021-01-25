Akwa Ibom govt denies secret civil service recruitment

The Akwa Ibom State government has denied reports making the rounds that it recently staged a secret employment of workers into the civil service.

The allegation was denied in a statement issued on Monday by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Iniobong Ememobong, who described the report as fake news.

According to Ememobong, the state government has never failed to publicize its employment slots to enable the generality of job seekers in the state to avail themselves of such an opportunity.

He said; “There is no secret recruitment of workers in the state. And there are different levels of recruitments. There are talks about strategic replacement, for example.

“Last year, doctors were recruited and it was published. When you talk about recruitment, there are strategic areas that the government recruits and those that have been made public.

“Like we are recruiting teachers now, it’s public. The Civil Service Commission can call for a strategic replacement like what happened in the doctors’ recruitment. If you recall, teachers were recruited after the issue of the 5000. That’s the recruitment we know about.”

While responding to questions on the inability of applicants to access the website for registration on the ongoing recruitment of 1000 teachers, the Commissioner of Information & Strategy blamed it on internet failure.

“it is the challenge of the internet in Nigeria but the technical team is aware of the complaints and they are working to rectify it,” Ememobong assured.

