Alleged fraudster, Hushpuppi, employs services of ex-govt lawyer as defence counsel | Ripples Nigeria

The embattled alleged fraudster, Ramon Abass popularly known as Hushpuppi has reportedly hired the services of the highly successful criminal defence lawyer, Loius Shapiro to represent him in his trial in the United States where he is facing fraud-related and money laundering charges.

Hushpuppi hired Shapiro after top Chicago lawyer, Gal Pissetzky and California-based criminal defence lawyer Vicki Podberesky, withdrew their services as his attorneys.

Both attorneys had accused the former Instagram celebrity of refusing to communicate to them.

Read also: Hushpuppi, alleged internet fraudster, named among North Korean bank hackers

After a Judge granted their withdrawal from the case on February 22, a request seeking the approval of Mr Shapiro as Hushpuppi’s new defence counsel was granted on Thursday, February 25.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Mr Shapiro who earned his law degree from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, began his career with the New York State Attorney General, Elliot Spitzer.

Mr Shapiro, a certified criminal law specialist by the State Bar of California, serves as a Criminal Justice Act Federal Trial Panel attorney for the Central District of California.

Join the conversation

Opinions