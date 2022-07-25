Amusan breaks record with 100m hurdles gold at World Championships

Nigerian athlete, Tobi Amusan clinched the goal medal in the women’s 100m hurdles event at the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

She made history with the triumph as she becomes the first African and Nigerian to achieve the feat.

Amusan crossed the line with a scorching 12.06s (+2.5m/s) which would have been her second World Record (WR) of the evening but for the excess wind.

Jamaican Britany Anderson came second in

12.23s, while Olympic Champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn settled for Bronze with the same time.

Gloria Alozie was the first Nigerian to win a medal in the 100m Hurdles at the World Championships.

Alozie achieved the feat in Sevilla, Spain in 1999.

In another event at Oregon, United States of America, Nigerian sprinter, Ese Brume claimed Silver medal in the women’s Long Jump.

Brume produced a huge 7.02m, her biggest jump of the year to come second in the event.

