Anambra govt decries flouting of COVID-19 protocols as virus cases mount

The Anambra State government led by Governor Willie Obiano has decried the flouting of set COVID-19 protocols as virus cases continue to mount in the state due to the second wave of the pandemic.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C-Don Adinuba, who said that 80 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state since the second wave began two weeks ago.

Adinuba said that the government fears a big increase in positive cases in the coming days due to the influx of people to the state during the Christmas and New Year festivities from different parts of the country and beyond.

He said; “Reports across Anambra State show a huge increase in the incidence which, if not arrested now, will produce a catastrophic result in the near future.

“There are 80 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state since the second wave began two weeks ago, meaning an average of 40 cases per week. In contrast, the state used to record nine cases per week on average in the first wave.

“The state government feared a big increase during the Christmas and New Year festivities because of millions of people coming into Anambra State from different parts of the country and beyond, so it began early enough to issue advisories on how to contain the second wave of the pandemic.

“It is disheartening that there are people in Anambra State, who doubt that COVID-19 is ravaging the country and flout the protocols in the most unconscionable and callous manner.

“There are two persons, who a few days ago, came for testing and were confirmed to be positive; instead of isolating themselves, they rejoined a wedding party and may have infected a number of people,” Adinuba concluded.

