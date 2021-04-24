Anambra residents lament as heavy rain destroys cars, houses, farmlands | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Anambra residents lament as heavy rain destroys cars, houses, farmlands
Residents of Awka and environs in Anambra, woke up on Friday to a downpour characterized by violent winds that caused immense damages to public and private property.
According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) scores of buildings, roads and vehicles were affected.
At the Ifite, Nibo-Ukwuorji Awka road, motorists were forced to take other routes to Awka due to the erosion that rendered the road impassable.
At Eke Nibo, an old iroko tree unexpectedly fell, destroying over five cars and seven tricycles while injuring three persons that ran to rescue their tricycles.
Read also: South-East siege continues as gunmen attack Anambra zonal police headquarters
Scores of buildings had their fences affected making residents afraid of subsequent rainfalls ahead.
Mr Obadiah Nwobu, a surveyor, called for caution from builders that were into high-rise buildings to do a good job.
“It calls for adhering to specification when building such to avoid colossal loss of lives and property.
“With the way fences are caving in, it behooves civil engineers to avoid the practice of cutting corners,” he said.
NAN has it that some rooftops were blown off, while some farmlands were also submerged.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
Sports
Abramovich, entire Chelsea board ‘deeply regret’ joining breakaway Super League
Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich has expressed his regrets following his decision to sign the club up for the European Super...
Iwobi benched as Leno howler gifts Everton crucial win at Arsenal
Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi was an unused substitute for Everton in their 1-0 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates...
Iheanacho on target as Leicester boost UCL hopes with West Brom win
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho was on target for Leicester City in their 3-0 victory over West Brom in the...
Ibrahimovic signs one-year AC Milan contract extension
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has put pen to paper again as he agrees to a one-year contract extension with Serie A club,...
Barcelona break silence on Super League, won’t take ‘rash action’ amid pressure
Spanish giants, Barcelona have finally broken their silence over the heavy criticism that greeted the formation of the breakway European...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...
Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators
The much-criticised cryptocurrency from Facebook, Diem, will proceed with its launch after two years of scrutiny and criticism from various...
Uber reacts to drivers’ protest, assures of commitment to welfare
E-hailing company, Uber, has reacted to the ongoing protest by drivers of retailing platforms, who are demanding for an upward...
Nigerian agrictech startup, Greenbles, launches bootcamp for farmers. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian agrictech startup,...
Facebook unveils audio push to rival clubhouse. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Facebook unveils audio...