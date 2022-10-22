Anambra traders cry out after flood destroyed 700 shops in Onitsha Market

Traders at the popular Onitsha Main Market have been lamenting and counting their losses after over 700 shops were submerged by floods that ravaged the state, with goods worth billions of naira destroyed.

The Chairman of Onitsha Main Market Traders Association (OMMATA), Chief Innocent Ezeoha who made this known at a press briefing on Friday, said that the flood submerged the butcher/slaughter meat section, foodstuff section and the second hand cloth section.

“The flood took us by surprise because we didn’t know that it would get to this level. We normally experience small floods during the rainy season but this year’s flood was so much that it destroyed goods and submerged over 700 shops,” Ezeoha said.

“The area affected in the Main Market included most parts of zone three such as butcher/slaughter section, foodstuff section and second hand cloth section. Some state government officials have visited the place and seen the level of destruction and we are waiting for them to return to assist the victims.

“The destruction was huge and the traders have no place to stay for now until the flood recedes to the River Niger. I have directed that victims should fix themselves in any available space in the market to enable them to be getting their daily bread.

“The flood affected mainly women and widows who were selling foodstuff and old clothes at the place. The flood came at an odd time when parents were paying for their wards’ school fees. We are happy that we have not lost anybody to the flood but lost only goods. I have directed that nobody should go to that side to avoid being drowned.”

The traders’ union leader appealed to the state and Federal Government to come to the aid of the victim who lost all they had to the flood.

