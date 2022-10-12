APC campaign council dismisses claims on planned frustration of electronic transmission of results

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) on Wednesday dismissed claims that the Federal Government was putting pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to stop electronic transmission of election results in 2023.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had last month accused the APC and its government of plotting to manipulate the 2023 election by using negative strategies, including harassment of INEC to abandon the electronic transmission of election results next year.

The major opposition party also accused the federal government of putting pressure on INEC to deactivate the Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System (BIVAS) from its server ahead of the elections.

But the Director of Special Media Project, Operations and New Media of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani Kayode, who addressed journalists at the end of a meeting between the PCC, the APC National Working Committee (NWC) and the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), dismissed the allegations.

He said: “The answer to that is absolute nonsense. It’s what you call poppycock, and these are the words of a drowning party, spoken by a drowning man with a drowning candidate.

“There is nothing like that, we are above board, we are serious about what we are trying to do, we are going to achieve our objective, we are going to win this election fair and square.

“They are the ones that have lost five governors and they are the ones that can’t get their party leaders to come to their rallies at their presidential inauguration.

“We don’t have that challenge, we are working slowly but surely, as one together, everybody is coming together and I am very proud to be part of this.”

The former minister of aviation said the meeting which had the four media directorates of the PCC in attendance, clarified all pending issues concerning the commencement of the 2023 presidential campaign.

He said the party and the PCC were working in unity with the objective of winning the 2023 presidential election with a landslide, adding that APC was not in a rush to commence campaigns.

“We have a very strong team, very strong candidate, very strong governors, very strong party input and leadership and that PCC is waxing strong,” he concluded.

