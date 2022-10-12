Tinubu disoriented, incapable of political discourse — PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday questioned the capacity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to lead the country from 2023.

The party had last week raised questions on the former Lagos State governor’s nomination as APC presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

Tinubu had during the inauguration of the APC women’s campaign council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday described the PDP as a party of termites.

But in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party said the APC candidate was disoriented and incapable of engaging in political discourse.

The party insisted Tinubu was dazed by the achievements and popularity of its candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The statement read: “Nigerians were again appalled and sickened by the lack of depth being exhibited by the embattled presidential candidate of the tottering All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as reflected in his recent utterances against other political parties.

“While Asiwaju Tinubu has proven to Nigerians that he is incapable of serious presidential discourse, it is nevertheless disgraceful that the APC presidential candidate, who is facing multiple legitimacy and disqualification issues, is displaying such vacuity in the public domain.

“For emphasis, the PDP is a serious political Party campaigning on issues and we have refrained from commenting on the many personal, health, academic, ancestry, and corruption issues challenging the APC presidential candidate.

READ ALSO: 2023: Tinubu’s candidacy invalid – PDP

“Apparently, dazed by the resounding presentation of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, at the hugely successful flag-off of our Presidential Campaign in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State, on Monday, October 10, 2022, Asiwaju Tinubu has become disoriented to the extent that he can no longer articulate or engage in any productive and focused political discourse.

“If there is any party that can be described as a “termite party” of course it will not be the PDP which is fully “ARTICULATED” and soaring with its campaign but the doomed APC that is crawling, having become legally crippled and no longer a legitimate and valid vehicle to field candidates in the 2023 general elections.

“Since he procured the APC ticket, the APC presidential candidate has not made any meaningful comment or contribution to serious national issues, instead he has been engaging in illogical, incoherent and fatuous utterances.

“Our party cautions Asiwaju Tinubu to advice himself, guard his utterances, face his many legitimacy and disqualification issues and stop making himself an object of public ridicule.

“What is expected of Asiwaju is to apologize to the nation for the woes and suffering brought upon Nigerians by the misrule of the APC which he helped to install and for which Nigerians hold him personally responsible.

“The APC presidential candidate should come to terms with the fact that Nigerians have moved on with the PDP and Atiku Abubakar as their next president given Atiku Abubakar’s established focus, integrity, experience, capacity and readiness to lead the mission to Rescue and Rebuild Nigeria from the monumental failures and misery that the APC represents.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now