APC chieftain, Bank-Anthony, rubbishes Tinubu’s claims on development of Lagos

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, Tunde Bank-Anthony, has rubbished a documentary which highlighted the role of the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the development of the state.

Bank-Anthony, who featured in a programme on Channels Television on Wednesday, challenged Tinubu and his supporters to stop deceiving Nigerians about his achievements in Lagos in a bid to gain acceptability for his presidential ambition.

The APC chieftain said it was an insult for the people of Lagos for Tinubu and his team to lay claim to the development of the state, adding that it was unacceptable for party members to push the narratives that the nation’s commercial nerve centre was developed by the former governor.

Bank-Anthony is the spokesman of an APC group in the state known as the Concerned Lagosians.

READ ALSO: Lagos headed in wrong direction under Ambode – Tinubu

He said: “We as Lagosians, whether indigenes or non-indigenes of Lagos, we need to set the record straight. I am almost 60 years old, grew up in Lagos Island, I don’t remember a road on the island that was not tarred.

“I want anyone to challenge me to that; I don’t remember a road on the island that was not tarred. Is it Tokunbo? Is it Gbagbose? Is it Glover?

“The point is that the politics that they are playing now is Lagos was developed by Tinubu who happens to be the candidate of my party. That is unacceptable.

“Yes, Tinubu is our candidate but everything he is campaigning with is Lagos as if in the last 100 years, Lagos has seen nothing like him. But we as Lagosians need to set the record straight.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now