Sanwo-Olu appoints Bamgbose-Martins as new commissioner for physical planning

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed Mr. Tayo Bamgbose-Martins as the state’s new Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development.

He replaces Dr. Idris Salako, who resigned from the position on Monday.

Salako’s resignation followed the collapse of a seven-storey building in the Victoria Island area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, confirmed the appointment in a statement on Wednesday.

He said: “Bamgbose-Martins was born on June 3, 1957, in Lagos, had his Primary Education at St. Mary’s Private School, Lagos and went to St. Gregory’s College, Lagos for his secondary education, which he completed in 1974.

“He obtained his First Degree, Bachelor of Science (B.Sc Hons) in Civil Engineering from the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) and a Master of Science Degree (MSc.) in Civil Engineering from the University of Lagos, majoring in Highways/Transportation.

“Bamgbose-Martins’ constant quest for knowledge led him to embark on several post-qualification programmes such as Infrastructure Development at the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom.

READ ALSO: Lagos physical planning commissioner, Idris Salako, resigns amid frequent building collapse

“He is a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (FNSE), a Member of the Institute of Highway Transportation (MIHT) and a Registered Engineer (COREN).

“Bamgbose-Martins is an astute Civil Engineer with over 33 years of professional experience as a public servant.

“He has served the Lagos State government in various capacities, such as Area/Resident Engineer, Director of Planning and Design, General Manager, Lagos State Ferry Services, Executive Secretary and Vice Chairman, Lagos State Roads, Bridges, and Highway Infrastructure Private Sector Participation (PSP) Board.

“He rose through the Public Service ranks to become a Permanent Secretary in 2005 and headed at different times, the Ministry of Rural Infrastructure, Ministry of Housin,g and Ministry of Works and Infrastructure from where he retired in 2015.

“He was appointed by the present administration as a member of the Lagos State Project Finance and Process Compliance Audit Committee.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now