APC chieftain, Hilliard Eta, dismisses expulsion, NEC meeting as illegal

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hilliard Eta, on Tuesday evening, described his expulsion from the party as illegal.

The APC National Executive Committee (NEC) had on Tuesday expelled the party’s chieftain for refusing to withdraw the court case instituted against the party’s caretaker committee.

The decision was taken at the party’s emergency NEC meeting held at the State House, Abuja, and attended by President Muhammadu Buhari and other party chieftains.

Eta, who reacted to the development in a chat with journalists in Abuja, dismissed his expulsion as an “exercise in futility because it lacks basis in law.”

He also described the NEC meeting where he was expelled as illegal.

The ex- APC vice-chairman had last week filed a fresh suit at the Federal High Court, Abuja, challenging the dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) headed by Adams Oshiomhole.

The APC leadership dissolved the NWC on July 25 in a bid to resolve the crises that plagued the party during the ex-Edo governor’s tenure as chairman.

Eta said: “I am already in court. The lawyers amongst them should have told them that they can’t make that pronouncement since I am in court.

“Their action is a nullity because it isn’t even the NEC of the APC that met.

“Their so-called acting national secretary has no power to convene NEC. Without prejudice to my pending matter in court, I wish to state that you cannot build something on nothing, unless the court rules otherwise, even the NEC meeting of June 25, was illegal as such all decisions taken since then were built on illegalities.”

