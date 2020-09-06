We sacked Oshiomhole, his NWC to save our party from crisis, APC tells court

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it sacked Adams Oshiomhole and his National Working Committee (NWC) to save the party from internal crisis.

The party told a Federal High Court in Abuja in response to a lawsuit by its chieftain, Kalu Agu challenging the dissolution of Oshiomhole’s led NWC of the APC, that it thereafter set up a Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee to put the party back on track.

Noting that the suit by Agu was part of plots to destabilise it, the APC added in a five-paragraph counter-affidavit to the court, that by its constitution, the National Executive Committee (NEC) had the power to constitute any committee including the current one under the leadership of Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni.

In the affidavit deposed to by Adenike Adelakun, a Librarian in APC legal department, the party went further to tell the court that Buni and other caretaker committee members were qualified for their appointment.

It, therefore, urged the court to sack the suit by Agu.

This came after Agu urged the court for an order to continue hearing of the substantive suit during the ongoing vacation of the Federal High Court.

He also pleaded another order abridging the time within which the 14 respondents are to file and serve jointly or severally their counter-affidavit and other processes in response to the suit.

In his motion on notice filed by Ukpai Ukairo, Agu argued that his suit was a pre-election matter which ought to be decided within 180 days as prescribed by the constitution.

But, the counsel to the APC caretaker committee members, Lateef Fagbemi faulted Agu’s counsel and said that the suit had no particular life span.

The presiding judge, Justice Taiwo Taiiwo, after taking submissions from parties in the matter, slated September 18 to give ruling on whether the matter could be heard during the court’s vacation or not.

