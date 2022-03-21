Politics
APC governors resolved differences, committed to hitch-free convention – Sule
The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, said on Monday the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors have resolved their differences ahead of the party’s national convention slated for March 26.
Sule, who is the chairman of convention media committee, stated this in a statement issued by the secretary of the committee, Garba Shehu, in Abuja.
The governor were pitted against each other after the duo of Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai and his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, accused their colleagues of working with the party acting chairman, Mai Mala Buni, to scuttle preparations for the convention.
“The leadership of the party under Governor Mai Mala Buni and members of the Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) are making every effort to take everyone along.
READ ALSO: APC governors meet Buhari, insist on March 26 date for national convention
Sule said: “I believe it is the only path for a successful convention and victory at elections. We believe in unity in diversity, and this is the mantra of our convention.”
He said the governors and other members of the party are committed to the successful conduct of the convention.
At least 4,000 delegates from the 36 states of the federation and Federal Capital Territory are expected to take part in the convention.
