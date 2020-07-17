APC governorship aspirants in Ondo shun peace meeting

An attempt by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to reconcile warring factions in its Ondo State chapter ahead of the October 10 governorship election in the state met a brick wall on Friday as some governorship aspirants stayed away from the peace parley called by the party leadership.

The meeting was convened by Governor of Niger State, Sani Bello, to reconcile all the aggrieved members of the party ahead of the elections.

READ ALSO: ONDO: APC governorship aspirants cannot dictate mode of primary – Gov Bello

However, only five out of the 12 aspirants showed up at the meeting.

Those at the meeting were Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Sola Iji, Ife Oyedele, Bukola Adetula and Jimi Odimayo.

Other frontline aspirants including Chief Olusola Oke, Mr. Isaac Kekemeke, and Dr. Segun Abraham were conspicuously absent at the meeting.

The ruling party will hold its governorship primaries on July 20 in Akure, the state capital.

Join the conversation

Opinions