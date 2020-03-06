APC holds emergency NEC meeting March 17

The All Progressives Congress (APC) will hold an emergency meeting of its National Executive Committee (NEC) on March 17.

The party Deputy National Secretary, Chief Victor Giadom, disclosed this in a statement on Friday night.

The statement read: “In line with Article 25 (B) (II) of the Constitution of our great party, members of the APC National Executive Committee are invited to attend an emergency meeting which is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. Prompt.”

The meeting may not be unconnected with the ongoing crisis in the APC, particularly the fate of its National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court had on Wednesday suspended Oshiomhole as the APC chief.

Just 24 hours later, a Federal High Court sitting in Kano, set aside the ruling and ordered the former Edo State governor to continue acting as the ruling party’s helmsman.

READ ALSO: Court dismisses APC bid to stop Benue local council election

The court’s ruling has thrown the party into a fresh crisis with many members of the party including the state governors reportedly uncomfortable with the management style of the ex-labour leader and are determined to get rid of him ahead of the 2023 general election.

Join the conversation

Opinions