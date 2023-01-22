Politics
APC needs Nnamani, Ohakim for Ndigbo votes, not online OBIdients tweeting from abroad —Adamu Garba
A chieftain and former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, on Saturday urged the party to welcome Chimaroke Nnamani and Ikedi Ohakim into the party ahead of February elections.
Garba made this assertion via his Twitter handle while reacting to the recent suspension of Nnamani by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
PDP had in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba suspended Nnamani among others over anti-party activities, saying the decision was in line with the provisions of its Constitution (as amended in 2017).
However, Nnamani had described his suspension as not in line with the party’s Constitution.
READ ALSO:Nigerians will regret for 20yrs if they don’t vote for Tinubu’ —Adamu Garba
Speaking on the development, the APC chieftain said Nnamani and Ohakim, former governors of Enugu and Imo states respectively, were political gladiators.
Garba insisted the ruling party would leverage the political structures of the duo to secure votes from Ndigbo.
He wrote: “We should welcome the everlasting gentlemen and real political gladiators, Chimaroke Nnamani and Ikedi Ohakim into our Batified team. These are the real Ndigbo who have successful political careers and structures.
“Unlike the online Obidients who are tweeting votes from abroad.”
