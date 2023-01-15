APC suspends campaign rally in honour of dead PDP supporters in Plateau

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State has suspended its campaign rally in the state in honour of 16 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters who died in an auto crash on Saturday.

The victims were returning to Jos, the state capital, after attending a rally in Pankshin local government area of the state when a truck conveying them crashed in the Panyam community of Mangu LGA at about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The APC governorship in the state, Nentawe Yilwatda, who announced the decision in a statement on Sunday, said the campaign tour would be suspended for three days to allow him and members of the party to join the PDP and the families of the deceased in mourning the victims.

Yilwatda and APC governorship campaign council visited the victims at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) earlier on Sunday.

