APC to rule Nigeria for a long time – Buhari | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday the All Progressives Congress (APC) would do everything possible to rule the country for a long time.

The President, who stated this in an interview with Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), however, said he would not stay in office a day longer than expected.

He promised to hand over a more prosperous country to his successor in 2023.

President Buhari stressed that the APC leadership was doing everything possible to make the party formidable.

He said: “We are doing all we can to make the APC remain in power for as long as possible.

“That is why we carried out the revalidation exercise from state to state; local government to local government and ward by ward levels.”

