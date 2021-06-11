APC to rule Nigeria for a long time – Buhari | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
APC to rule Nigeria for a long time – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday the All Progressives Congress (APC) would do everything possible to rule the country for a long time.
The President, who stated this in an interview with Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), however, said he would not stay in office a day longer than expected.
He promised to hand over a more prosperous country to his successor in 2023.
READ ALSO: Buhari will be judged by success on security, others – APC
President Buhari stressed that the APC leadership was doing everything possible to make the party formidable.
He said: “We are doing all we can to make the APC remain in power for as long as possible.
“That is why we carried out the revalidation exercise from state to state; local government to local government and ward by ward levels.”
