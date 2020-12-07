APC wants Ikpeazu to sack Chief of Staff suspended for spraying prophet with money

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the viral video showing Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s chief of staff, Anthony Agbazuere, spraying money on a controversial self-acclaimed prophet.

The party said the suspended chief of staff, Agbazuere, should be punished with dismissal and that the governor should apologise to the state for the development.

A viral video on social media had shown Ikpeazu’s Chief of Staff spraying money on a self-acclaimed prophet, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere popularly known as Odumeje.

Governor Ikpeazu had in a statement on Sunday through Chris Ezem, the Secretary to the State Government, announced the immediate suspension of Agbazuere.

But in a statement later on Sunday through its chapter publicity secretary, the APC in Abia said the suspension handed to governor Ikpeazu’s chief of staff was not enough.

The APC said it received the news of the suspension of Ikpeazu’s Chief of staff with surprise because “the action that led to the suspension demands that he should be sacked immediately.”

The statement read in part, “We’ve been complaining about the irrationality of the officials of this PDP-led administration, but people don’t understand. What our people saw in the video is just the tip of the iceberg to their squandermania nature.

“What the Chief of Staff to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu did was a huge slap on the faces of Abia health workers and other government workers that are being owed backlogs of salaries.

“The Chief of Staff has money to throw around while our roads are now death traps? What manner of wickedness is this? We’re calling for two things today (Sunday):

“Okezie Ikpeazu should sack his Chief of Staff without further delay, and let the government render an unreserved apology to Abians between today Sunday, and tomorrow Monday because this is extremely provoking.”

