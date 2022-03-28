APC will poll 41m votes in 2023 with right candidate – Yahaya Bello

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, said on Monday the All Progressives Congress (APC) would get 41 million votes in the 2023 presidential election with the right candidate.

The governor, who stated this in in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Mohammed, added that the country was in a dire need of a young and competent leader who would tackle national challenges headlong.

He stressed that the emergence of the former Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Adamu, as the national chairman of APC would not end his presidential ambition.

The statement read: “The option of consensus in selecting the majority of the party leaders was clearly in line with legal standing, although positions where there was no agreed consensus, contestants went through the polls.

“The new party leader and the National Working Committee have great experience to lead the party into a strong and cohesive entity.

“Our party would poll over 41 million votes in the 2023 general elections if a generally accepted candidate should emerge at the party’s primary.

“The type of leader the nation requires at this time is a competent, committed, young and vibrant individual, who will turn the tides of the nation.

“The forthcoming primaries, our party would go through a democratic process that would be accepted generally by all stakeholders, adding that he was not afraid of any mode chosen by the party.”

