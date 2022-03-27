Successful conduct of APC convention will throw PDP into disarray – Lawan

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said on Sunday the successful conduct of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national convention would throw the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other rival parties into disarray.

Lawan stated this on his Facebook page while congratulating the new national chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, on his success at the convention.

The former Nasarawa State governor and 72 other persons were elected into various leadership positions at the APC national convention held at the Eagles Square, Abuja, on Saturday.

The Senate president wrote: “I heartily congratulate His Excellency, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, on his emergence as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the just-concluded National Convention of our great party.

“The unanimous affirmation of Senator Adamu’s candidature at the convention is a testimony to the tremendous respect that he enjoys across the polity for his integrity, experience, and leadership capacity.

“I share this common belief in his suitability for piloting the affairs of our great party from this very important juncture.

“I also congratulate other members of the newly inaugurated National Working Committee (NWC) and other zonal officers of our party on their elections.

“I urge them all to do their best to deliver their mandates and live up to the great expectations of the teeming members of our great party across and outside of Nigeria.

“The emergence of Senator Adamu and his great team from a rancour-free convention has drawn the envies of our rivals and sent jitters down their spines.

“That is unavoidable, given the status of the APC in the Nigerian polity and the warm place it has occupied in the hearts of Nigerians since its formation and assumption of national governance.

“I commend all the aspirants whose sacrifices, cooperation, and abiding love for the party provided the environment and impetus for the attainment of consensus in the leadership selection process at the convention. Posterity will recognise their great sacrifices.

“I also thank President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders of our great party whose exemplary leadership and wise counsels led to the success of the convention.

“With the successful conclusion of the National Convention, our great party is good to go for our primaries within the timeframe prescribed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).”

