APC’s Nwifuru elected as Ebonyi governor

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Francis Nwifuru, as the winner of the Ebonyi State governorship election.

The state’s Returning Officer, Prof. Charles Igwe, who announced the outcome of the election at the INEC Collation Centre in Abakaliki, said Nwifuru scored 199, 131 votes to defeat his closest rival, Dr. Ifeanyi Odii of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and 11 others in the election held across the state on Saturday.

The PDP candidate polled 80,191 votes while the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) flag bearer, Prof. Benard Odoh, garnered 52,189 votes to finish in third position.

Read also:INEC declares APC’s Mohammed Bago winner of Niger governorship election

The returning officer said: “I, Prof. Charles Igwe, hereby certify that I am the RO for the governorship election in Ebonyi State, held on the 18th of March, 2023.

“The Election was contested and the candidates received the following votes: Nwandugo Chukwuma, AA, 554; Nwono Benard, ADC, 673; Ozioma Kenneth, ADP, 578; Nwifuru Francis, APC, 199, 131; APGA, 52,189; APM, 206; APP 99; LP, 6793; NNPP, 674; NRM, 310; PDP, 80191; SDP, 126; and YPP, 280.

“I hereby declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Francis O. Nwifuru, as the winner of the election having secured the highest number of votes cast.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now