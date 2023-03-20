Politics
APC’s Nwifuru elected as Ebonyi governor
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Francis Nwifuru, as the winner of the Ebonyi State governorship election.
The state’s Returning Officer, Prof. Charles Igwe, who announced the outcome of the election at the INEC Collation Centre in Abakaliki, said Nwifuru scored 199, 131 votes to defeat his closest rival, Dr. Ifeanyi Odii of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and 11 others in the election held across the state on Saturday.
The PDP candidate polled 80,191 votes while the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) flag bearer, Prof. Benard Odoh, garnered 52,189 votes to finish in third position.
Read also:INEC declares APC’s Mohammed Bago winner of Niger governorship election
The returning officer said: “I, Prof. Charles Igwe, hereby certify that I am the RO for the governorship election in Ebonyi State, held on the 18th of March, 2023.
“The Election was contested and the candidates received the following votes: Nwandugo Chukwuma, AA, 554; Nwono Benard, ADC, 673; Ozioma Kenneth, ADP, 578; Nwifuru Francis, APC, 199, 131; APGA, 52,189; APM, 206; APP 99; LP, 6793; NNPP, 674; NRM, 310; PDP, 80191; SDP, 126; and YPP, 280.
“I hereby declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Francis O. Nwifuru, as the winner of the election having secured the highest number of votes cast.”
