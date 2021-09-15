Army chief charges troops to go after Boko Haram insurgents, others

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, on Wednesday ordered troop commanders to attack identified hideouts of Boko Haram insurgents and other criminal elements in the Northern part of the country.

Yahaya, who gave directive during the closing ceremony of the Chief of Army Staff Combined Second and Third Quarters Conference 2021 in Abuja, told the commanders to be proactive in their operations.

He vowed that the insurgents and other criminals terrorizing innocent citizens in the country would be treated in the “language they understand.”

The army chief said: “In the past three days, we have generated new strategies that we believe could enhance stability in areas currently witnessing insecurity in the country and the Nigerian Army will end the year 2021 on a high and successful note.

“Henceforth, commanders must be proactive in the conduct of their operations. You must take the fight into the identified and known enclaves of terrorists and criminals to neutralise them.

“In the conduct of our operations, commanders must ensure that their troops maintain a state of constant alertness and vigilance at all times to avoid any surprise attack by the adversary.

“Lackadaisical attitudes on the part of commanders would not be tolerated. The Nigerian Army, within the ambit of rule of law, will talk to the terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other perpetrators of violence in the language they understand.

“I advise those fuelling the crises being witnessed across the country to desist from their unpatriotic acts as we remain committed to ensuring peace returns to every part of the country in no distant time.”

