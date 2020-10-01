Arsenal beat Liverpool on penalties to reach Carabao Cup quarter-finals | Ripples Nigeria

Liverpool have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup after falling to a defeat to Arsenal in the fourth round through penalty shootout.

After making numerous changes from their Premier League clash on Monday, which Liverpool won 3-1, both sides struggled to impress.

The game ended goalless after 90 minutes, and the penalty shootout saw the Gunners win 5-4 to advance to quarter-finals.

Read Also: UEFA Awards: Lewandowski crowned player of the year, Flick wins coach title

Divock Origi and Harry Wilson saw their penalties saved by goalkeeper Bernd Leno, before Joe Willock scored the winning spot-kick.

Mohamed Elneny also missed for Arsenal, but his goalkeeper salvaged the situation by stopping two from the opponents.

Arsenal and Liverpool played out a 5-5 draw at Anfield last season before a penalty shootout won by Liverpool. Both sides also met at the Community Shield this season, and Arsenal won on penalties.

Join the conversation

Opinions