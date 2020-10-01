Police alerts Ekiti residents to planned influx of bandits into state | Ripples Nigeria

The Ekiti State Police Command on Thursday raised the alarm over alleged plans by some bandits to invade the state and wreak havoc on innocent people.

The state’s Police Commissioner, Babatunde Mobayo, who disclosed this in a statement in Ado Ekiti, said intelligence report at the command’s disposal confirmed that the bandits would pose as law abiding citizens before settling down to launch attacks on their host communities.

He urged residents of the state to beware of people they harbour in their communities.

According to him, armed hoodlums had concluded plans to enter the state in batches and hatch their insidious plans against the residents of the state.

Mobayo said: “It has come to the notice of Ekiti State Police Command through intelligence gathering that some group of persons suspected to be armed hoodlums and criminally minded aliens had concluded their plans to enter the state in their large number in order to unleash evil, cause havoc and create apprehension.

READ ALSO: Police arraigns man for armed robbery in Ekiti

“Furthermore, intelligence gathering has it that the first set of the armed and criminally minded hoodlums will arrive the state under the guise of settling peacefully with their host communities while the other set will come later to launch attacks and cause havoc on innocent populace.

“The command wishes to state that this does not call for panic rather, it is a call for an effective and enhanced community policing.

“In view of this, the Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command, implores all and sundry to be security conscious, extremely vigilant, and report to the police immediately any suspected person or group of persons arriving, residing or found perambulating their environs.

“The CP also implores all land owners, landlords and agents to be conscious of and know the identities of those they accommodate, let or sell their properties to in order to avoid accommodating or harboring criminals who may in turn threaten the peace of the society.”

The police commissioner advised commercial drivers and motorcyclists to be watchful and report to the police any suspected traveler arriving any part of the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions