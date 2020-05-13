Police arraigns man for armed robbery in Ekiti

The police on Wednesday arraigned a 25-year-old man, John Victor at the Ado-Ekiti Magistrate Court for alleged armed robbery.

The defendant was arraigned before Magistrate Kehinde Awosika on a one-count charge of armed robbery.

The police prosecutor, Sgt. Olubu Apata, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 10 in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

He alleged that the defendant used a dangerous weapon and inflicted injury on one Sunday Olagunju during an attempt to rob him of his motorcycle.

According to him, the offence contravened Section 2 (1) (a) and (b) of the Robbery and Firearm Act Cap RII Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The counsel to the defendant, Gboyega Abiola, urged the court to grant his client bail with a promise that he would be available for trial.

The prosecutor, however, objected the bail application and called the attention of the court to the use of dangerous weapon involved in the case.

Magistrate Awosika granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

She said the surety must be a blood relation of the defendant and adjourned the case till July 6 for hearing.

