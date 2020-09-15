Aubameyang commits future to Arsenal, signs new three-year deal

Gabon striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has committed his future to Premier League side Arsenal as he signed a new three-year deal with the club.

Th 31-year-old’s future had been on the balance as there were rumoured interests from Spanish clubs for the forward this summer.

“Signing for this special club was never in doubt,” said Aubameyang.

“I believe in Arsenal. We can achieve big things together. We have something exciting here and I believe the best is to come for Arsenal.”

The Gabonese joined the Gunners in January 2018 and won the Premier League Golden Boot in his first full season in 2018-19.

He scored in Arsenal’s victory at Fulham last Saturday, the first game of the new Premier League season.

Aubameyang also scored two goals against Chelsea in the FA Cup final in July, securing their Europa League place; and was on target as his club won the Community Shield against Liverpool.

“It was important for Pierre-Emerick to stay with us,” said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

“He’s a superb player with an incredible mentality. Being the player to have taken the least amount of time to reach 50 goals with this club tells you everything you need to know about him and his way of working.”

Arsenal will face West Ham next weekend.

