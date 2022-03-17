Aubameyang fires Barcelona into Europa League quarterfinals

Spanish giants Barcelona have zoomed into the quarterfinals of the Europa League after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored to knock Galatasaray out.

The former Arsenal forward scored his seventh goal in as many games to help Barcelona beat their hosts im the second leg of their round of 16 tie.

Aubameyang scored the winner early in the second half to complete an impressive comeback after their Turkish opponents had taken the lead.

The first leg of the tie ended 0-0 in Spain, then Brazilian defender Marcao gave the hosts the lead before Pedri equalised with a fine individual goal in the 37th minute.

Read Also: Aubameyang nets fifth Barca goal in Bilbao thrashing

Aubameyang then fored in the winner to send Barca into Friday’s quarter-final draw.

The 32-year-old Gabonese joined Barcelona on a free transfer in February after four years at Arsenal and has been impressive at Camp Nou.

Xavi’s side had dropped into the Europa League after finishing third during the group stage of the Champions League, behind Bayern Munich and Benfica.

Elsewhere, Super Eagles duo of Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun also zoomed into the quarterfinals of the Europa League with their club Rangers after they sealed a 4-2 aggregate victory over Red Star Belgrade.

They won the first leg of the tie 3-0 at home before holding on in a 2-1 defeat in the second leg on Thursday night.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now