AWCON: Oshoala out as Super Falcons seek redemption in Botswana duel

Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala has been ruled out of the ongoing Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) in Morocco due to an injury she picked up in the team’s opener against South Africa.

The Falcons lost 2-1 to the Banyana Banyana and will be hoping to restore their hopes of advancing to the next round when they face Botswana in the second group C game on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Mares of Botswana have been promised $16,000 (200,000 Botswana Pula) to defeat the Super Falcons of Nigeria in the clash.

The pledge was made by the Managing Director Lucara Botswana, a Canadian diamond mining company with a producing mine and exploration licenses in Botswana.

Its 100% owned Karowe mine is one of the world’s foremost producers of large, high quality, Type IIA diamonds in excess of 10.8 carats.

Debutants Botswana kicked off their campaign with a 4-2 win against Burundi on Monday and currently lead Group C.

Victory against Botswana will ease the pressure on Nigeria and allow the Falcons to look forward to Sunday’s encounter against Burundi with much confidence.

The game between Nigeria and Botswana will take place by 9p.m at the Prince Moulay Al-Hassan Stadium.

